Goalbaria-Miapur muddy road at Santhia needs cementing



The muddy Goalbaria-Miapur road in Khetpara Union at Santhia.

Thoudnds of people, farmers and school students are facing communication sufferings everyday. Emergency public services, such as ambulance, fire services and law-enforcing are also hampered.

In 2018 in response to a demand of the villagers, a DO letter was given to Director of Village Infrastructure Development Project-Pabna-Bogura by local MP Advocate Shamsul Haq Tuku. A copy of the letter was given to Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).

But the authorities concerned are yet to take any action in this regard.

People of at least 14 villages, such as Goalbaria, Chakpatra, Gangarampur, Miapur, Majgram, Khetpara, Golabari, Rasulpur, Chandpur, Dhatalpur, and Minarpara are using the road.

Students, teachers and employees of at least 12 educational institutions including Gourigram Fazil Madrasa, Khetpara Abdus Sattar High School and Government Primary School, Shaplabag Ebtadaye Madrasa, Gourigram High School, Model Kindergarten, Haatekori Kindergarten, Miapur Jasim Uddin School and College, Majgram Junior Girls High School, Chakpatra Reading Kindergarten, and South Asian Vigyan School also use it.

Students Rakibul, Rony, Mousumi said, "We face trouble to go to our school."

Head Teacher of Majgram Junior Girls High School Riaz Uddin said, "Due to the clayey road, children cannot come to the school in time."

A farmer Siddique Molla said, "Carrying our crops to and from field and haat-bazaar is hampered."

Elahi Bocks, 75, Shahjahan Ali, 78, Barkat Ali, 80 of Goalbaria Village, Aziz Mandal, 85, of Chakpatra Village, and Kobad Ali, 81, of Gangarampur Village said, "We've been seeing this muddy road since our birth in the same condition."

One Mahmud Ali, son of Ahmad Ali Sheikh of Goalbaria Village, was wounded in an auto-van accident, and school students Tithi and Sayma got injured in slipping in recent times. Former general secretary of Ward No. 3 Awami League of Khetpara Union and Social Activist Sirajul Islam Motahar said, "If the road would be metalised, we would be proud."

Khetpara Union Chairman Mansur Alam Pinchu said, "Conditions of roads in wards-. 2, 3,4,5,6, and 7 of my union are so worse."

Santhia Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar said, "Seeing bad condition of the road, at my own initiative I arranged repairing it with sand. Already Tk 5 lakh has been allocated from the surplus revenue for developing the road. Tender has been invited."

Upazila Engineer Fazlul Haq said, metalising any road requires inclusion in the DPP (development project proposal).

"I don't know whether the road has been included in the DPP. If included, its cementing will be managed," he added.











SANTHIA, PABNA, Sept 21: The Goalbaria-Miapur muddy road ranging from Mofizerbari to Ansarerbari at Ward No. 3 of Khetpara Union of Santhia Upazila in the district is in dire need of cementing. It is about two kilometre long; the road has been raised 50 years back.Thoudnds of people, farmers and school students are facing communication sufferings everyday. Emergency public services, such as ambulance, fire services and law-enforcing are also hampered.In 2018 in response to a demand of the villagers, a DO letter was given to Director of Village Infrastructure Development Project-Pabna-Bogura by local MP Advocate Shamsul Haq Tuku. A copy of the letter was given to Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).But the authorities concerned are yet to take any action in this regard.People of at least 14 villages, such as Goalbaria, Chakpatra, Gangarampur, Miapur, Majgram, Khetpara, Golabari, Rasulpur, Chandpur, Dhatalpur, and Minarpara are using the road.Students, teachers and employees of at least 12 educational institutions including Gourigram Fazil Madrasa, Khetpara Abdus Sattar High School and Government Primary School, Shaplabag Ebtadaye Madrasa, Gourigram High School, Model Kindergarten, Haatekori Kindergarten, Miapur Jasim Uddin School and College, Majgram Junior Girls High School, Chakpatra Reading Kindergarten, and South Asian Vigyan School also use it.Students Rakibul, Rony, Mousumi said, "We face trouble to go to our school."Head Teacher of Majgram Junior Girls High School Riaz Uddin said, "Due to the clayey road, children cannot come to the school in time."A farmer Siddique Molla said, "Carrying our crops to and from field and haat-bazaar is hampered."Elahi Bocks, 75, Shahjahan Ali, 78, Barkat Ali, 80 of Goalbaria Village, Aziz Mandal, 85, of Chakpatra Village, and Kobad Ali, 81, of Gangarampur Village said, "We've been seeing this muddy road since our birth in the same condition."One Mahmud Ali, son of Ahmad Ali Sheikh of Goalbaria Village, was wounded in an auto-van accident, and school students Tithi and Sayma got injured in slipping in recent times. Former general secretary of Ward No. 3 Awami League of Khetpara Union and Social Activist Sirajul Islam Motahar said, "If the road would be metalised, we would be proud."Khetpara Union Chairman Mansur Alam Pinchu said, "Conditions of roads in wards-. 2, 3,4,5,6, and 7 of my union are so worse."Santhia Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar said, "Seeing bad condition of the road, at my own initiative I arranged repairing it with sand. Already Tk 5 lakh has been allocated from the surplus revenue for developing the road. Tender has been invited."Upazila Engineer Fazlul Haq said, metalising any road requires inclusion in the DPP (development project proposal)."I don't know whether the road has been included in the DPP. If included, its cementing will be managed," he added.