Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Two found dead in C'nawabganj, Jashore

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Jashore, in two days.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly woman from a mango orchard in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ledi Begum, 80, wife of late Sharifuddin, a resident of Rohanpur Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Almas Ali Sarker said locals spotted the body of the woman hanging from a branch of a tree in a mango orchard in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. A case has been filed with Gomastapur PS in this regard, the OC added.
JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a woman from a paddy field in Jhikargacha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shahanaz Begum, 55, wife of late Azizul Islam, a resident of Uttar Buruj Bagan Village in the upazila. She was a former union parishad member. Police sources said locals spotted the body lying at a paddy field near the Jashore-Benapole highway in Lauzani Railway crossing area in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene.


