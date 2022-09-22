Video
Cong hints at concession for Ashok Gehlot for party president post

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Sept 21: The Congress today hinted that it may make an exception to its "one man, one post" rule if Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, runs for party president.
Ashok Gehlot, 71, is believed to be the Gandhis' choice for Congress president but he is a reluctant candidate. He met with Sonia Gandhi this evening to discuss his biggest worry.
Gehlot is reportedly concerned that if he moves to a national role, he will be replaced as Rajasthan Chief Minister by rival Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion nearly brought down his government in 2020.
After the meeting, a senior Congress leader made a startling statement. Asked about the "one man one post" rule if Gehlot becomes Congress president, Venugopal said, "It will be applicable depending on who contests and wins."
Gehlot has made it clear that he would like to keep both jobs. Though the Congress constitution does not ban it, the party adopted the "one man, one post" rule earlier this year at Rajasthan's Udaipur, where internal reforms and elections were discussed in a three-day meeting.
"One person can remain a minister and also be elected Congress president," Gehlot told reporters before meeting Sonia Gandhi.
"I will do anything that benefits the party, one post, two posts or three posts, I won't back down," he said.
The signals are not encouraging for Sachin Pilot, who said today that he would go by whatever his party bosses want.
Gehlot will file his nomination on Monday. His rival will be Shashi Tharoor, who had earlier got Sonia Gandhi's go-ahead to run for Congress president.
Venugopal said Sonia Gandhi has indicated to Gehlot that she won't take any sides in the October 17 election and the process will be neutral.
The interim Congress president has indicated to the veteran that there will be no endorsement of any candidate, Venugopal said.
"This has been conveyed, I cannot say about who will contest," he told NDTV.
Gehlot has said he will try to persuade Rahul Gandhi to change his mind about opting out and return to the post he quit in 2019 after the Congress's defeat in the national election.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh told NDTV that Gehlot has to quit his Rajathan role if he takes charge as Congress president. Referring to the Udaipur resolution, Singh said Gehlot would have to resign, "obviously".    -NDTV


