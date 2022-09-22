Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ballon d'Or adds Socrates award for players who tackle social issues

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, SEPT 21: The Ballon d'Or organisers said on Wednesday they are adding a humanitarian prize to this year's ceremony named for Socrates the elegant Brazil midfielder, who also held a medical degree.
"The Socrates Prize will identify the best social initiative by committed champions," said a statement from France Football magazine, which awards the Ballon d'Or.
Those initiatives will include those promoting social integration, protection of the environment or aid to groups who are disadvantaged, threatened or victims of conflict.
France Football said they chose Socrates, who died in 2011 aged 57, because of his committment to a campaign he helped organise at his club, Corinthians in Sao Paulo, while Brazil was under a military dictatorship called "Corinthian Democracy".
While they were warned to stop interfering in political affairs, the players escaped unpunished because of their high profile and because they focused on introducing democracy only at their club, insisting there was a vote on decisions on how the club was run.
The prize will be awarded by a jury that includes former Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rai, who is Socrates' younger brother, as well as representatives of France Football and leaders of the Monaco-based Peace and Sport organisation.
"Socrates always believed in the power of sport to mobilise and transform society to make it more equal," said Rai in a statement.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ballon d'Or adds Socrates award for players who tackle social issues
Top seeds fall on day of Tokyo tennis shocks
Pilot in crash that killed footballer Sala said plane was 'dodgy': BBC
Recovering Barca predict 1.3 billion euro revenue
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play till Euro 2024
Federer eyes dream pairing with Nadal at Laver Cup for farewell match
Two months from World Cup, Qatar emerge from training lockdown
Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft