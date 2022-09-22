Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Top seeds fall on day of Tokyo tennis shocks

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

TOKYO, SEPT 21: Top seed Paula Badosa joined US Open semi-finalist Caroline Garcia and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in making shock early exits from the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Wednesday.
World number four Badosa lost 6-3, 6-2 to fast-rising Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen, failing to hit a single ace and losing seven straight games.
Badosa, who had a bye into the second round, compounded a miserable evening in the Japanese capital by swatting a return straight into the ground on match point.
The 19-year-old Zheng, who reached the last 32 at the US Open, said her win over Badosa was "a big jump" after beginning the year ranked number 126 in the world.
"There was a lot of emotion there on court -- even though the score was like this, it wasn't an easy win," said Zheng, who will play American Claire Liu in the quarter-finals.
"I always know that I have the level to be here -- it's just that I have to show up on court in the tournament."
Number two seed Garcia put up a fight but still crashed out in her first match, squandering a match point to be ousted 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) by China's Zhang Shuai.
France's Garcia has been in red-hot form, winning the Cincinnati Masters last month before reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago.
But she came up short against world number 28 Zhang in Tokyo despite hitting 27 aces -- the best on the WTA tour this year -- and holding a match point at 5-4 in the second set.
Zhang fought back to level the match via a tiebreak before munching on a sandwich during the changeover.
It seemed to energise Zhang as she outlasted Garcia in the final set, taking it on her second match point when the Frenchwoman hit long after two hours and 30 minutes.
"It was not the best tennis I can play but I really tried hard and kept fighting," said Garcia.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ballon d'Or adds Socrates award for players who tackle social issues
Top seeds fall on day of Tokyo tennis shocks
Pilot in crash that killed footballer Sala said plane was 'dodgy': BBC
Recovering Barca predict 1.3 billion euro revenue
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play till Euro 2024
Federer eyes dream pairing with Nadal at Laver Cup for farewell match
Two months from World Cup, Qatar emerge from training lockdown
Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft