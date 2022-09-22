Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Federer eyes dream pairing with Nadal at Laver Cup for farewell match

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

In this file photo taken on July 12, 2019 Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) speaks with Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) after Federer won their men's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. - Roger Federer said on September 21, 2022 he wants to team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career at the Laver Cup in London. photo: AFP

In this file photo taken on July 12, 2019 Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) speaks with Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) after Federer won their men's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. - Roger Federer said on September 21, 2022 he wants to team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career at the Laver Cup in London. photo: AFP

LONDRES, SEPT 21: Roger Federer said Wednesday he wants to team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career at the Laver Cup in London.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner announced last week he intended to retire after the tournament at London's 02 arena, which starts on Friday.
Federer, whose last competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.
He will play in the doubles on Friday evening but will not play a singles match in London.
The Swiss does not yet know whether he will be able to team up with Nadal but said that would be the dream scenario.
"Of course, no doubt," he told a packed press conference. "I think it would be quite a unique situation if it were to happen.
"For as long as we battled together, there was always this respect for one another -- our families, our coaching teams, we always got along really well.
"For us as well to go through the careers we've both had and come out the other side and be able to have a nice relationship, I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis and sports but maybe even beyond.
"For that reason it would be great. I don't know if it's going to happen but it would be a special occasion."
Nadal, who holds the record for Grand Slam titles with 22, Novak Djokovic, who has won 21, and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray are all part of Team Europe.
Their opponents, Team World, include Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman.
Federer said he was happy to retire from playing at the age of 41 but admitted it was a "bittersweet decision".
"You always want to play forever," he said. "I love being out on the court, I love playing against the guys, travelling.... I love my career from every angle."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ballon d'Or adds Socrates award for players who tackle social issues
Top seeds fall on day of Tokyo tennis shocks
Pilot in crash that killed footballer Sala said plane was 'dodgy': BBC
Recovering Barca predict 1.3 billion euro revenue
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play till Euro 2024
Federer eyes dream pairing with Nadal at Laver Cup for farewell match
Two months from World Cup, Qatar emerge from training lockdown
Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft