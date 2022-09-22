



Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Malaysia and Thailand will fight for the Asian crown coming up. All the teams will engage each other in group stage with top four to secure play offs. Two matches will be held every day till October 11 while both the semifinals will be held on October 13 and the final is slated for October 15. The matches will take place in two grounds of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

The defending champions and the hosts Bangladesh will engage with their Thailand counterparts in the inaugural match of the event, which is going to kick start at 9:00am (BST). The Tigresses will lock horns with Pakistan on October 3, Malaysia on October 6, India on October 8, Sri Lanka on October 10 and the UAE on October 11.

The most exclusive aspect of the event is, it will going to be the first ever all women's event. The ACC President, Mr. Jay Shah in his statement assured it. He said, "For the first time ever, an ACC tournament will see an all-female presence on the playing field, with the women's tournament being slated to have only female umpires and female match referees. As an organization, we hope to continue to take steps to strengthen the sport by highlighting female talent in every avenue."

















