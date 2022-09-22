Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ACC Women\'s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1

ACC confirms it as all women\'s event

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022ACC confirms it as all women's event
Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1

Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1

The Asian Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the schedule of its marquee women's event, the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 scheduled to be held between October 1 and October 15 this year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board will host the tournament.
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Malaysia and Thailand will fight for the Asian crown coming up. All the teams will engage each other in group stage with top four to secure play offs. Two matches will be held every day till October 11 while both the semifinals will be held on October 13 and the final is slated for October 15. The matches will take place in two grounds of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
The defending champions and the hosts Bangladesh will engage with their Thailand counterparts in the inaugural match of the event, which is going to kick start at 9:00am (BST). The Tigresses will lock horns with Pakistan on October 3, Malaysia on October 6, India on October 8, Sri Lanka on October 10 and the UAE on October 11.
The most exclusive aspect of the event is, it will going to be the first ever all women's event. The ACC President, Mr. Jay Shah in his statement assured it. He said, "For the first time ever, an ACC tournament will see an all-female presence on the playing field, with the women's tournament being slated to have only female umpires and female match referees. As an organization, we hope to continue to take steps to strengthen the sport by highlighting female talent in every avenue."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ballon d'Or adds Socrates award for players who tackle social issues
Top seeds fall on day of Tokyo tennis shocks
Pilot in crash that killed footballer Sala said plane was 'dodgy': BBC
Recovering Barca predict 1.3 billion euro revenue
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play till Euro 2024
Federer eyes dream pairing with Nadal at Laver Cup for farewell match
Two months from World Cup, Qatar emerge from training lockdown
Tigresses to take on Thailand in opener on Oct 1


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft