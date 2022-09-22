Video
FIFA tier-1 Friendly

Bangladesh take on Cambodia today

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Bangladesh will face host Cambodia in their first FIFA tier-1 Friendly match scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The match kicks off at 6 pm (BST).
Jamal Bhuyan and Co. must be looking to bounce back against Cambodia following their frustrating performance in the Asian Cup qualification in June which saw them finish at the bottom in Group E after failing to secure a single victory.
In the qualification, the Javier Cabrera's men conceded the highest number of goals in the group matches only behind Nepal (13) and Myanmar (12) and scored eight in the qualification, half of which they conceded following a 4-1 defeat to Malaysia on the final match day.
Prior to the match against Cambodia, Bangladesh team must be boosted with good memory as the boys in red and green haven't lost to Cambodia in their four previous encounters against the team with winning thrice.
Bangladesh's last match with Cambodia held in March 2019, ended in a 1-0 victory, as the Bengal Tigers beat Cambodia 2-1 in AFC Challenge Cup in April 2006, beat the host 1-0 win in an Int'l Friendly match in April 2009 and played 1-1 in Nehru Cup in August 2007.
Bangladesh's recent performance however was not satisfactory at all as Jamal Bhuyan and Co. haven't won any of their last seven international games, losing their most recent three - all of which came in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying group stage.
On the other hand, Cambodia have won just one of their four games in 2022 - a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a friendly. The hosts also played thrice in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, but failed to win any of their group matches, losing twice and drawing once.
Cambodia will take to the field against Bangladesh with a big advantage as they will play the game in their home ground and get ample support from the local fans which will help them to perform well in the match.
Bangladesh team - Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman, Mahfuz Hasan Pritom, Yeasin Arafat, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Riyadul Hasan, Isa Faysal, Rahmat Mia, Masuk Miah Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Jamal Bhuyan, Rakib Hossain, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Sohel Rana, Hemonta Vinsent Biswas, Suman Reza, Mohammad Ibrahim, Matin Miah, Foysal Ahmed Fahim and Sazzad Hossen.     -BSS


