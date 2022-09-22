Video
Bashundhara Group to felicitate SAFF Champion Bangladesh women team

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Desk

Bangladesh Women football team has made an epoch-making history winning the SAFF Championship title for the first time.
Bashundhara Group, the largest business conglomerate of the country, has already announced to host a felicitation programme in the next month. A total of 13 footballers among 14 played in the final match are the players of Bashundhara Kings.
Bashundhara Kings President Imrul Hassan on Tuesday said Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, who has been patronising the country's sports for a long time, took the decision to honour the players.
He said, "Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan has decided to accord a reception to our women's team next month for clinching the SAFF Championship,"
Bashundhara Group has long been playing a vital role in the development of the country's football with an aim to revive its lost glory. Apart from football, they have also been working to promote domestic cricket, hockey, golf and other sports.
He said, "As per the instructions of the Bashundhara Group Chairman, we have formed Bashundhara Kings in men's football. Similarly, under his instructions, we participated in the women's league. He believed that girls must be kept in the field for overall development. Playing one or two matches after a long hiatus will not ensure any development. Bashundhara Kings is taking part in the Women's League with giving importance to his words. Not just the title, our goal is development."
Imrul said, "Bashundhara Kings' roadmap has given some inspiration to the girls. See, 15 out of the 23 players in the SAFF national team are Bashundhara Kings' players. And in the final, 13 out of the 14 playing in the best eleven were from the Kings. We are giving these players big salary, high quality training and facilities. Money is a big factor in motivation. If you are free from financial hardship, you can play freely. Bashundhara Kings, under the initiative of Bashundhara Group, have given and will give all kinds of supports for the betterment of sports. So, I can say with pride that Bashundhara Kings played a role in winning the title of Bangladesh."
The president of Kings also said, "The Chairman (Ahmed Akbar Sobhan) believes that the girls will continue their success."
"Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan will be present in the programme. Earlier, we welcomed the U-19 women's SAFF champion Bangladesh team. Bashundhara Group is working and will continue to work for the development of women's football. Now, others must come forward. With everyone's efforts, we can dream big. "
A total of 16 Kings footballers - skipper Sabina Khatun, Rupna Chakma, Masura Parvin, Akhi Khatun, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar (Sr), Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Anai Mogini, Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Shamsunnahar (Jr), Ritu Porna Chakma, Sanjida Akhter, Krishna Rani Sarkar, Sirat Jahan Shopna and Tohura Khatun -  were part of the 23-member Bangladesh team that clinched the SAFF Championship.


