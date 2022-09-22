Tigresses secure semies remaining unbeaten

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022Bangladesh women's cricket team beat the UAS by 55 runs on Wednesday and reached to the semifinal as unbeaten group champions.

Winning the toss at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE, the defending champions Bangladesh chose to bat first and posted mammoth 158-run total on the board losing the wicket of Shamim Sultana, who scored 10 runs.

Couple of unbeaten half centuries from another opener Murshida Khatun and the skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti, helped the Tigresses to build the skyscraper. Murshida was batting on 77 off 64 with nine boundaries. It was the 2nd WT20i fifty for Murshida while Joyti picked up his 2nd half century of the event. The leading scorer of the event Joyti earlier scored 67 off 53 against Ireland remained unbeaten against the USA on 56 off 40 with six boundaries and one over boundary. The lone over-boundary of Bangladesh came from the ultimate delivery of Bangladesh batting innings.

Snigdha Paul was the lone successful USA bowler. She picked up the wicket of Shamima conceding 24 runs.

Challenging, enormous target of 159, the USA got shove in the very first over as Salma Khatun uprooted the wickets of Snigdha in the last ball of the very first over. Snigdha went for a duck while another opener Disha Dhingra became run out on one and Anika Kolan was bowled out yet before opening the account as the American girls had been in serious trouble during powerplay overs and were able to manage 23 runs for three wickets.

The brilliant 80-run unbeaten partnership between skipper Sindhu Sriharsha and Lisa Ramjit helped USA to exceed 100 runs. The USA divas however, were able to score 103 for three from 20 overs. Sriharsha remained unbeaten on 74 off 71 with eight fours while Ramjit was batting on 26 off 41.

Salma and Nahida Akther shared one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Murshida Khatun named the Player of the match for her unbeaten 77-run knock.

Earlier Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 14 runs and Scotland by six wickets to confirm the semies.

The Tigresses will take on the runner-ups of Group-B in the first semifinal of the event tomorrow while the final of the tournament is slated for September 25.











