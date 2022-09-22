Dinajpur  Board suspends four SSC exam subjects  

KURIGRAM, Sept 21: Dinajpur Education Board has suspended four Secondary School Certificate tests after recovering question papers for those subjects from a school in Kurigram's Bhurungamari Upazila.

Local administration officials found the exam papers in the headmaster's room at Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School on Tuesday. They later filed a case with Bhurungamari Police Station over the matter.

The school's Headmaster Lutfar Rahman, English teacher Aminur Rahman Russell and contractual teacher Zubair Hossain were arrested in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, Dinajpur Education Board's Chairman Kamrul Islam announced the postponement of the four exams.

"A case has been filed on the advice of Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram and Superintendent of Police in connection with the question paper leak," he said at a media briefing.

The four subjects are mathematics, physics, agricultural science and chemistry. The assessments were slated to be held from September 22 to September 26.

New dates for the postponed exams will be announced soon, according to Kamrul. All other tests will go ahead as scheduled.

"An inquiry committee will be constituted by the board regarding the question paper leak. Further action will be taken on the basis of the committee's report," Kamrul said.



