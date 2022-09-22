BNP works as supporting force for Pakistan: Amu

Stating that BNP's love for Pakistan is not new or surprising, Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Wednesday said the party BNP has been working as a supporting force for the country (Pakistan) since its inception.

He said these while speaking as the Chief Guest at a doa and milad mahfil in memory of late Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, a member of the Presidium of AL and Deputy Leader of Parliament, at the AL's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. Bangladesh Mahila Awami League organized the event. Amir Hossain Amu said, "BNP was born as the ghost of Pakistan. BNP has been working as a supporting force for Pakistan since birth. Ziaur Rahman was the first to free the war criminals from prison with a stroke of the pen. Khaleda Zia formed an alliance with them, formed the government."

"Mirza Fakhrul is their obedient spokesperson. He has no opportunity to speak beyond their words. They know BNP's vote bank, BNP's support. So today's love of Pakistan is not new or surprising. The people of Bengal know that. That is why they are always rejected," he added.

Amu commented that BNP is burning because all the forces of democratic, progressive and pro-liberation are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.













