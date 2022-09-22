Fakhrul urges police to discharge duties impartially

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday the government is harassing and arresting BNP leaders and activists in the name of collecting information.

Speaking at a news conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he said, "Police is going door to door of our leaders and activists to collect their unnecessary information. In this way the government is using police to harass us."

"Police is also intimidating family members of our activists in the rural areas. This is absolutely a violation of our Constitution and no law accepts these kind of harassment," he said and added, "In this way government is worsen the present scary political situation."

This indicates that the fascist government wants to suppress opposition in a very planned manner, he said. He urged the police to stop harassment of people and to discharge duty impartially as the rule of the law required.

Awami Leaders Awami League leaders announced to stop torture oppositions because of the UN visit of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina. On behalf of the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia he paid greeting to the SAAF women football champions team.













