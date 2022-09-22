Dengue death toll rises to 46

One dengue patient died while 431 more patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Chattogram, the total number of deaths from dengue rose to 46.

Among the total deceased, 18 were from Cox's Bazar, four from Barishal, three from Chattogram while 21 from Dhaka, DGHS said.

With the 431 new patients, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 12,438.

A total of 1,557 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment of which 367 are from outside of Dhaka.











