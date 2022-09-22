Army, NSU host seminar to mark Int'l Day of Peace



Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury speaking at a seminar titled 'The Role of Bangladesh in Global Peace' at Shena Malancha Community centre of Dhaka Cantonment in the city on Wednesday. photo : ISPR

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, MP, spoke as the chief guest.

Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, spoke on the role of Bangladesh Armed Forces in establishing world peace.

Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque spoke on Bangladesh's diplomatic initiatives in establishing world peace.

General Shafiuddin highlighted the achievements of the peacekeepers of Bangladesh.

Dr Shirin paid tributes to the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and shed light on his foreign policy.

She expressed the hope that Bangladeshi peacekeepers and partners at all levels will continue their concerted efforts to establish world peace by upholding the vision of the father of the nation and the Constitution of Bangladesh.

North South University Vice Chancellor Atiqul Islam spoke on Bangladesh's role in keeping peace inside and outside the country.

Vice chancellors MPs, military advisors and defense attachés of different countries, senior officers of the armed forces, the police and various ministries, former army chiefs, representatives of international organizations in Dhaka, UN resident representative, educationists, media personalities and students attended the event.

This year the International Day of Peace was celebrated on the theme of Ending Apartheid, Building Peace.















