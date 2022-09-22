Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Army, NSU host seminar to mark Int'l Day of Peace

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury speaking at a seminar titled 'The Role of Bangladesh in Global Peace' at Shena Malancha Community centre of Dhaka Cantonment in the city on Wednesday. photo : ISPR

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury speaking at a seminar titled 'The Role of Bangladesh in Global Peace' at Shena Malancha Community centre of Dhaka Cantonment in the city on Wednesday. photo : ISPR

Bangladesh Army and North South University jointly hosted a seminar on Bangladesh's role in world peace on the occasion of International Day of Peace-2022, on  Wednesday at Dhaka Cantonment.  
Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, MP, spoke as the chief guest.
Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, spoke on the role of Bangladesh Armed Forces in establishing world peace.
Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque spoke on Bangladesh's diplomatic initiatives in establishing world peace.
General Shafiuddin highlighted the  achievements of the peacekeepers of Bangladesh.
Dr Shirin paid tributes to the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and shed light on his foreign policy.
She expressed the hope that Bangladeshi peacekeepers and partners at all levels will continue their concerted efforts to establish world peace by upholding the vision of the father of the nation and the Constitution of Bangladesh.
North South University Vice Chancellor Atiqul Islam spoke on  Bangladesh's role in keeping peace inside and outside the country.
Vice chancellors MPs, military advisors and defense attachés of different countries, senior officers of the armed forces, the police and various ministries, former army chiefs, representatives of  international organizations in Dhaka, UN resident representative, educationists,  media personalities and students attended the event.
This year the International Day of Peace was celebrated on the theme of Ending Apartheid, Building Peace.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dinajpur  Board suspends four SSC exam subjects  
BNP works as supporting force for Pakistan: Amu
Fakhrul urges police to discharge duties impartially
Dengue death toll rises to 46
Army, NSU host seminar to mark Int'l Day of Peace
Death penalty for 4 convicts upheld
Covid positivity rate soars to 14.73pc
Bring more women to decision-making leadership for a crisis-free world: PM


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft