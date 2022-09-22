Video
Kunio Hoshi murder

Death penalty for 4 convicts upheld

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday upheld the lower court verdict that awarded death sentence of four members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for killing Japanese citizen Hoshio Kunio back in 2015.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on the appeals filed by the convicted persons. However, the HC bench acquitted one accused from the case charge.
The death row convicts are Rangpur region military commander of JMB Masud Rana Mamun, Ishaque Ali, Liton Mia Rafiq, Shakhawat Hossain, and Ahsanullah Ansari Biplob, fugitive. Masud Rana, Ishaque Ali, Liton Mia are behind the bars while Begum Rokeya University student Ahsanullah Ansari Biplob is yet to be arrested and was tried in absentia.


