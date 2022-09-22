Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Melting Tibetan glaciers spread diseases

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

According to experts, microorganisms have the capability to present danger spanning centuries. Modern and ancient pathogenic microbes trapped in ice could lead to epidemics or even pandemics when released.
"There was [a] study that showed that virus found on frozen bodies of 1918 Spanish flu victims is still capable of infecting others. This is only 100 years old," says Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology, and director of the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability at Ashoka University in India.
As part of a study published in June in the journal Nature Biotechnology, scientists from Lanzhou University in China took samples from 21 glaciers on the Tibetan Plateau to evaluate the potential health risks of glaciers melting. The researchers identified 968 microbial species and 25 million protein-coding gene clusters.
They concluded that almost half (47 per cent) of the virulence factors identified are not currently well known as molecules that help bacteria to infect a host at the cellular level. This means the researchers have discovered new, potentially hazardous, microbial species that may cause disease outbreaks. And they occur close to the two most populous countries in the world - India and China - where these microbes can easily be transported in the rivers that originate in the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau. The researchers could not be reached for comment, but experts say there is cause for concern.
"What we are talking about here is something that is completely unknown - though a rare worry now, it needs attention. These are microbes stuck for centuries; we have not been exposed to them and have no natural immunity," says Menon.
The study revealed that while some of the microbes belong to the proteobacteria class (also known as pseudomonadota), 82 per cent are novel species.
"Microbes in the pseudomonadota class are less worrisome, since they are the general bacteria that cause an upset stomach. But it is the unidentified microbial species that are a cause for concern. These unidentified microbes can be a threat to the ecosystem as well as to humans," says Aliya Naz, an expert in environmental toxicology and health risk assessment, and assistant professor at OP Jindal Global University in India.
The study has led to the creation of the Tibetan Glacier Genome and Gene (TG2G) catalogue, a platform to identify and compare glacier microbial functions on a global scale. But, experts say, this highlights the need for wider glacier studies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dinajpur  Board suspends four SSC exam subjects  
BNP works as supporting force for Pakistan: Amu
Fakhrul urges police to discharge duties impartially
Dengue death toll rises to 46
Army, NSU host seminar to mark Int'l Day of Peace
Death penalty for 4 convicts upheld
Covid positivity rate soars to 14.73pc
Bring more women to decision-making leadership for a crisis-free world: PM


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft