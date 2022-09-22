US didn't specify reason of sanctions on RAB, some officials: FM  

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Tuesday that the US government provided no specific information to Bangladesh on the sanctioning of the country's special security force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and some of its top serving and former officials.

He said this in reply to a question during a media briefing on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's programmes during the 77th session of the UNGA in New York on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"Bangladesh government repeatedly wanted to know about the reason for the sanctions the US imposed in December last year for alleged rights abuses," the Foreign Minister said.

"Still they have not given any correct and specific information. So, we do not know. Besides, the US has a habit of imposing sanctions on different countries. So, it is their matter," he added.

The Minister praised the RAB for combating terrorism in the country.

In this regard, he said there has been no terrorist incident in the country after the Holey Artisan attack on July 1 in 2016. "That was the last one," he added,

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina demonstrates zero tolerance toward terrorism.











