Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Energypac brings home another int'l laurel

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Leading power, energy, and engineering company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has recently brought home another laurel as it has been awarded the certification of 'Resource Efficient Supply Chain Measures' as part of the METABUILD project.
METABUILD is a 4-year-long project (2016-2020), supported by the European Union (EU) under the SWITCH-Asia Programme. This programme has been introduced to inspire sustainable resource efficient supply chain in the production process.
The goal of the project was to encourage all in the building and construction sector to strive for creating resource-efficient production processes, that will be beneficial for promoting improved environmental quality, improved working and living conditions. This project was implemented in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
As part of this project, Energypac has been recognised for its continued efforts and commitment to ensure resource-efficient metal production process and outstanding achievement in cleaner production.
Humayun Rashid, Managing Director & CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, said, "This is really a great moment for Energypac family as we have been focusing on energy and resource-efficient supply chain for developing a sustainable production process. This recognition will inspire others to take steps for establishing cleaner production system."


