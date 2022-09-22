Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ctg Port earned Tk 3595 crore in FY 22

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: Chattogram seaport earned Taka 3,585 crore in last fiscal year (2021-2022).
 The port spent Tk 2520 crore as government VAT, taxes, port development projects cost, salaries and allowances of port officials and employees and municipal tax.
Excluding the above mentioned expenditure the net income of Chattogram port is 1,075 crores in the 2021-2022 fiscal, port officials said.
Earlier, the total income of the port was Tk 3,070.36 crore in 2020-21 financial year. Deducting the expenditure, the net income of the port was Tk 698 crore in 2020-202.
According to the sources, the port spent Tk 1,578 crore in the development sector, Tk 576 crore  as government revenue,  Tk 42 crore as the municipal taxes and Tk 180 crores as salaries and allowances of officials and employees from the income of the port in the  2021-22 fiscal.
Chattogram Port has earned the income from various sources including berthing rent of jetty, key gantry crane (QGC) charge, crane charge,  berthing, un-berthing and  piloting fees, tugboat rent, water supply to vessel, cargo landing charge, shipping charge, removal charge, storage charge, terminal charge, staffing-un-staffing charges, electric charges, income in FDR sector, rent of port spaces and establishment, the sources said.
 Omar Faruk, secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), told BSS that more profit has been earned this year compared than last year's.
The profit will be spent on the development project of the port, he added.
The port secretary said the cost of procurement, repair and maintenance of the port has been reduced by the government directives.
 "Many projects including PCT, Bay Terminal and Matarbari deep sea port, are in progress. New equipment is being procured to increase the capacity of the port," he added.
Chattogram port has become 64th busiest among the top 100 container ports across the world.
Earlier Chattogram seaport was ranked 70th, 71st, 76th and 87th in the four previous editions. Again this year the port advanced three notches.
Chattogram Port is in a satisfactory position in implementing the ISPS Code. It increases the image of the country, the sources added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan inflation at highest level since 2014
Energypac brings home another int'l laurel
BEZA inks land lease deals with six firms
Ctg Port earned Tk 3595 crore in FY 22
Premier Bank signs deal with PMUK for agri credit disbursement
Ford to spend $1b more than expected on supplier costs
ILFSL inks deal with SBCML for corporate advisory and issue management services
Planning Commission sees DAE's costly training plan unjustified


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft