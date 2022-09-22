

Premier Bank signs deal with PMUK for agri credit disbursement

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Loan Division, graced the occasion as chief guest and handed over cheques among the farmers.

Md. Moniruzzaman, VP and Unit Head of SME and Agriculture Loan Division, Abdul Azim, VP and Head of Baridhara Branch, The Premier Bank Limited also attended the event as special guest while Md. Saleh Bin Sums, Executive Director of Padakhep presided over the programme.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin on this occasion thanked Padakhep for the initiative to honor farmers and highlighted the vast contribution of agriculture to sustainable development of the national economy. He also urged, like Premier Bank, all other Banks/NBFI/MFI to come forward with financial support for the farmers. He stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is focusing on agriculture finance to drive the wheel of the national economy towards making the country Sonar Bangla envisioned by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.













