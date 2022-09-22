Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ford to spend $1b more than expected on supplier costs

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW YORK, Sept 21: Ford said Monday that inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1 billion higher than originally expected.
It also said at the end of the third quarter it expects to have 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory lacking certain parts because of supply chain issues.
Ford said it expects to deliver those vehicles in the fourth quarter and thus is sticking to its forecast for earnings before interest and taxes, its preferred performance indicator.
Ford shares were down nearly five percent on Wall Street in electronic trading after the closing bell.
It said the vehicles that are currently missing parts are mainly high-demand, high-margin models of popular trucks and SUVs.
Like other auto makers, Ford has been grappling since early 2021 with a shortage of computer chips, which are critical to modern vehicles.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan inflation at highest level since 2014
Energypac brings home another int'l laurel
BEZA inks land lease deals with six firms
Ctg Port earned Tk 3595 crore in FY 22
Premier Bank signs deal with PMUK for agri credit disbursement
Ford to spend $1b more than expected on supplier costs
ILFSL inks deal with SBCML for corporate advisory and issue management services
Planning Commission sees DAE's costly training plan unjustified


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft