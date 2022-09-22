Ford to spend $1b more than expected on supplier costs

NEW YORK, Sept 21: Ford said Monday that inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1 billion higher than originally expected.

It also said at the end of the third quarter it expects to have 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory lacking certain parts because of supply chain issues.

Ford said it expects to deliver those vehicles in the fourth quarter and thus is sticking to its forecast for earnings before interest and taxes, its preferred performance indicator.

Ford shares were down nearly five percent on Wall Street in electronic trading after the closing bell.

It said the vehicles that are currently missing parts are mainly high-demand, high-margin models of popular trucks and SUVs.

Like other auto makers, Ford has been grappling since early 2021 with a shortage of computer chips, which are critical to modern vehicles. -AFP













