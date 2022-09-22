Video
Thursday, 22 September, 2022
ILFSL inks deal with SBCML for corporate advisory and issue management services

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

An agreement for Corporate Advisory and Issue Management Services has been signed between International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) and Sonar Bangla Capital Management Limited (SBCML) at ILFSL Head Office, DR Tower, 65/2/2, Bir Protik Gazi Golam Dostogir Road, Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.
Md Mashiur Rahman, Managing Director (CC), International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) and Emam Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sonar Bangla Capital Management Limited (SBCML) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Md Nazrul Islam Khan, chairman, ILFSL.
Members of the Board of Directors, International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md.Shafiqul Islam, Senior District and Sessions Judge (Retired), Brigadier General Md.Meftaul Karim, Barrister Md. Ashraf Ali, Md.Enamul Hasan were present
Moreover, Sheikh Mosadeq Kabir, Additional Managing Director, Sonar Bangla Insurance Limited, Mustafizur Rahman, Issue Manager, Md. Emrul Hasan, Senior Officer of Sonar Bangla Capital Management Limited (SBCML) with other Senior Officials of both the organizations were also present.
Before that the Board of Directors of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd has approved the draft  agreement to be signed with Sonar Bangla Capital Management Ltd for issuance of share out of existing liability in the form of deposit and loan liability of the company subject to completion of due process approved of all regulatory authorities.
The main terms and references of this MoU are as:  (i)  That the Issuer is desirous to raise capital through issuing ordinary shares against loan and Deposit Liability (as referred to the "share issues") under Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and pursuant thereto requires the service of an Adviser for providing it the necessary Issue Management services.(ii) That theIssue Manager knowing the requirements of the Issuer and having the requisite skills, experience and competent staff and other logistics to render the services has offered its services and the Issuer has appointed the Adviser to manage the Assigned Task on the terms and conditions set forth.
Sonar Bangla Capital Management Limited has been appointed to act as an Issue Manager.


