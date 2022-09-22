Planning Commission sees DAE's costly training plan unjustified

Despite the government is discouraging new ADP project and even shunning many existing ones the Department of Agricultural extension (DAE) has proposed a training programme of 7,449 officials at a cost of Tk 48.64 crore, which seems to be stuffed with unnecessary things.

The project titled 'Strengthening Nutrition and Food Security through Agricultural Development' has many components including training of farmers.

Planning Commission (PC) has termed the DAE's training costs and numbers of officials to be trained as 'unreasonable in the first reaction and suggested a through revision.

Sources said the project evaluation committee (PEC) discussed the project recently under the chairmanship of Member, Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division. It has suggested eliminating unnecessary training and procurement costs of the project.

The commission member AKM Fazlul Haque said, "I have recommended dropping some training. Because farmers are not required to retrain in some way. I have asked to reduce the cost of training of agricultural officers.

Only if the cost of the project is reduced as per recommendation, the project will be presented for approval in the ECNEC meeting. "I find the cost of several sectors unreasonable," he said.

Under the project, expenditure on agricultural technology fair, internet, farmer training (district level), motor vehicle, office equipment, photocopier (except Sylhet region), laser color printer, scanner machine has been estimated on very high side.

The Planning Commission has claimed that the proposed expenditure of some sectors including land phone (including residential), development of nutritional apps, extension maintenance and conservation is unreasonable.

It has recommended reducing cost on publicity and advertisement, audio-video, farmer group selection, development and maintenance of agricultural inputs, farmer training (upazila level) etc.

Besides, a separate project for mushroom farming is awaited approval from the ECNEC its inclusion is unnecessary in the new project. Its marketing and extension has been asked to be excluded from the project.

Residential farmers training are not justified, so also cost for transport services. The training scheme calls for training of DA officers, training of Sub-Assistant Agricultural Officers (SAAOs), payment of travel cost under revenue expenditure.

The commission suggested reducing the number and cost of exhibitions on zinc-rich rice varieties, maize production, sweet potato production and exclusion of Chinese almond production, pulses, spices (onion, garlic, chillies, black cumin, capsicum etc.) from the exhibition scheme.

The Commission has recommended prepare the project at reasonable cost at reduced scale for computers, laptop, photo machine etc.











