Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
‘Owners, workers ties important for RMG industry’

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged workers and entrepreneurs to remain united and work together for the greater interests of the RMG industry.
He also underscored the importance of maintaining harmonious industrial relations by building bridges between workers and factory management.
"Maintaining sound relations between workers and employers will help the RMG industry to sustain its growth. Development of the industry will benefit both sides. Considering the importance, BGMEA has an arbitration-cum-conciliation committee that provides alternative dispute resolution services to workers at free of cost to resolve cases of disputes and grievances" he said.
Faruque Hassan made the remarks while addressing a meeting between leaders of BGMEA and IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC) held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on September 20.
He said the RMG industry of Bangladesh is now at crossroads - both opportunities and challenges lie ahead.
Just as the industry has recovered from one crisis -- the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has badly affected the global economy, impacting the apparel industry, he said.
"Moreover, the industry needs to prepare to successfully face the challenges of LDC graduation in Bangladesh. The industry also needs to enhance its capability through product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation and skills development," said the BGMEA President.
"We have to work together to address all the challenges and continue the growth momentum of the industry," he added.
Both BGMEA and IBC leaders expressed their desire to continue collaboration for the betterment of the garment industry and its workers.
BGMEA Director Haroon Ar Rashid, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO and Labour Affairs A.N.M Saifuddin and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour Arbitration Cell-1 Md. Rafiqul Islam were present the meeting.
President of IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC) Mir Abul Kalam Azad, Secretary General of IBC Rashedul Alam Raju, President of National Garments Workers Federation Amirul Haque Amin,  President of Bangladesh Textile & Garment Workers League Z M Kamrul Anam, President of Bangladesh Apparel Worker Federation Towhidur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Garments, Textiles and Leather Workers Federation Kutubuddin Ahmed, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik Kormochari Porishad Hedayetul Islam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Worker Federation Babul Akhtar, BMCGTWF President Md. Shahidullah Badal, General Secretary of the Federation of Garments Workers (FGW) China Rahman, Secretary General of United Federation of Garments Workers Nurul Islam, Secretary General of AGWF Kamrul Hasan, and General Secretary of BAWF Tahmina Rahman were also present at the meeting.    -UNB


