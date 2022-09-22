

Weeklong Indian food festival begins at Peninsula Ctg

Assistant High Commissioner of India in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan inaugurated the food festival as the chief guest on Tuesday evening.

General Manager of The Peninsula Chattogram Sumedha Gunawardhan, senior Indian officials stationed in Chattogram and media representatives attended the event.

The week-long Taste of India Food Festival features the largest array of traditional dishes from various states of India in rich buffet dinners each day. Food lovers will be spoiled for choice at this festival, starting from the classic biryani with different flavors to an exclusive menu of mouth-watering spicy kebabs, dosas, chaats, and a wide variety of Indian foods.

There are also 'live stations' of Indian food prepared on the spot. Under the supervision of Peninsula Executive Chef, guests can enjoy the diverse authentic flavors of cuisines from different states of India.

Buffet dinner can be enjoyed all inclusive for just 3000 taka. There is a buy one get one free offer for designated cardholders.













CHATTOGRAM, Sept 21: The Indian Food Festival 'Taste of India' has started offering the tastes of Indian traditional foods at the Laguna restaurant of The Peninsula Chattogram star hotel on Tuesday.Assistant High Commissioner of India in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan inaugurated the food festival as the chief guest on Tuesday evening.General Manager of The Peninsula Chattogram Sumedha Gunawardhan, senior Indian officials stationed in Chattogram and media representatives attended the event.The week-long Taste of India Food Festival features the largest array of traditional dishes from various states of India in rich buffet dinners each day. Food lovers will be spoiled for choice at this festival, starting from the classic biryani with different flavors to an exclusive menu of mouth-watering spicy kebabs, dosas, chaats, and a wide variety of Indian foods.There are also 'live stations' of Indian food prepared on the spot. Under the supervision of Peninsula Executive Chef, guests can enjoy the diverse authentic flavors of cuisines from different states of India.Buffet dinner can be enjoyed all inclusive for just 3000 taka. There is a buy one get one free offer for designated cardholders.