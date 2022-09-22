

ICMAB accords reception to newly passed CMAs

Former Chief Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Md. Abul Kalam Azad was present as the Chief Guest while AKM Ali Ahad Khan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce was present as Special Guest. ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid presided over the event.

Congratulating the new CMAs, the Chief Guest highly praised the role of CMA degree holders in the development and economic activities of the country. Being expert in accountancy, CMAs have special demand in tax consultancy and financial analysis work parallel as accountants in business and industry, he added.

Former ICMAB President AKM Delwar Hussain, Vice President Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary AKM Kamruzzaman and Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury spoke at the occasion. New CMAs along with their parents, spouses and children participated in the reception.













