India's motorbike maker launches TVS Apache 160 2V in BD

Chennai - based TVS Motor Company announced the launch of TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in Bangladesh. The new generation ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track.This enables the rider to find the quickest line around the corner without losing any speed. The motorcycle boasts single channel super moto ABS unit that has been conceived and perfected on the track. The system gives the racer total breaking control while providing sharp feedback.