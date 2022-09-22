Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi-a2i signs MoU on Direct Operator Billing

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

Robi-a2i signs MoU on Direct Operator Billing

Robi-a2i signs MoU on Direct Operator Billing

With an objective to ease the payment systems of various government services, Aspire to Innovate (a2i) program of ICT division and Robi Axiata Ltd. have joined hands aiming to introduce direct operator billing (DOB) payment systems for the citizen especially the marginal communities.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two organizations in this regard on Tuesday in capital's ICT Tower, says a press release.
Project Director of a2i, Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Robi's Chief Strategy Officer, Ruhul Amin signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organizations.
a2i's Project Manager, MD. Mazedul Islam, Team Lead, Digital Service 2 (Deputy Secretary), Head of Digital Business, Rezwanul Haque Jami, Khandakar Manowar Morshed, National Consultant for a2i, Mohammad Moshiur Rahman, Robi's Executive Vice President, VAS and New Business, Ahmed Arman Siddiqui, Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Sharif Shah Jamal Raz, General Manager, VAS and New Business, Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq and relevant high officials from both organizations were present in the signing ceremony.
DOB is a payment method that allows mobile subscribers to pay for digital services like electronically consumable services, utility bills, etc. using mobile airtime. If DOB gets integrated with all the government services, it will help to overcome the payment channel access barrier and will enable to avail digital services from home for the mass population of the country, especially the marginal community. a2i and Robi together will explore different opportunities to materialize DOB under this MoU.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan inflation at highest level since 2014
Energypac brings home another int'l laurel
BEZA inks land lease deals with six firms
Ctg Port earned Tk 3595 crore in FY 22
Premier Bank signs deal with PMUK for agri credit disbursement
Ford to spend $1b more than expected on supplier costs
ILFSL inks deal with SBCML for corporate advisory and issue management services
Planning Commission sees DAE's costly training plan unjustified


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft