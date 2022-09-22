

Robi-a2i signs MoU on Direct Operator Billing

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two organizations in this regard on Tuesday in capital's ICT Tower, says a press release.

Project Director of a2i, Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Robi's Chief Strategy Officer, Ruhul Amin signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organizations.

a2i's Project Manager, MD. Mazedul Islam, Team Lead, Digital Service 2 (Deputy Secretary), Head of Digital Business, Rezwanul Haque Jami, Khandakar Manowar Morshed, National Consultant for a2i, Mohammad Moshiur Rahman, Robi's Executive Vice President, VAS and New Business, Ahmed Arman Siddiqui, Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Sharif Shah Jamal Raz, General Manager, VAS and New Business, Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq and relevant high officials from both organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

DOB is a payment method that allows mobile subscribers to pay for digital services like electronically consumable services, utility bills, etc. using mobile airtime. If DOB gets integrated with all the government services, it will help to overcome the payment channel access barrier and will enable to avail digital services from home for the mass population of the country, especially the marginal community. a2i and Robi together will explore different opportunities to materialize DOB under this MoU.













