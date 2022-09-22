

BGMEA, GarmentTech to boost supply chain mgmt skills

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, and Zhuang Lifeng, founding President of Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) and Managing Director of Academy of Garments Technology Bangladesh inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on Tuesday.

As per the understanding, BGMEA and GarmentTechBD will collaborate in conducting survey and study in garment factories to assess training needs and design training courses accordingly.

GarmentTechBD will provide training to mid-level management employees in supply chain management and other skills development.

SM Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President of BGMEA; Md. Faizur Rahman, Secretary General of BGMEA; Abdus Salam, Adviser; Md. Panna Rahman, Project Leader; Jahangir Alam Joy, Head of HR, Admin and Compliance; and Mohammad Hasan Imam, Senior General Manager of GarmentTechBD were also present at the MoU signing ceremony held at BGMEA Complex. -UNB











