Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Home Business

BGMEA, GarmentTech to boost supply chain mgmt skills

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Academy of Garments Technology Bangladesh (GarmentTechBD) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in providing training to mid-level management in the RMG industry to improve their knowledge and skills in supply chain management and other self-improvement fields.
Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, and Zhuang Lifeng, founding President of Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) and Managing Director of Academy of Garments Technology Bangladesh inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on Tuesday.
As per the understanding, BGMEA and GarmentTechBD will collaborate in conducting survey and study in garment factories to assess training needs and design training courses accordingly.
GarmentTechBD will provide training to mid-level management employees in supply chain management and other skills development.
SM Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President of BGMEA; Md. Faizur Rahman, Secretary General of BGMEA; Abdus Salam, Adviser; Md. Panna Rahman, Project Leader; Jahangir Alam Joy, Head of HR, Admin and Compliance; and Mohammad Hasan Imam, Senior General Manager of GarmentTechBD were also present at the MoU signing ceremony held at BGMEA Complex.    -UNB


