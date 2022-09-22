Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB Vice President concludes maiden Bangladesh visit

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

The World Bank's new Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, concluded his first visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday and reaffirmed the World Bank's continued support for the country's green, resilient, and inclusive growth.  
"Bangladesh is a development success story in South Asia, and the World Bank is proud of being a partner in the country's development journey for the past 50 years," said Raiser. "We remain committed to helping Bangladesh achieve its growth aspirations. This will require timely policy actions to build strong public institutions, improve competitiveness, ensure climate resilience, and strengthen external and fiscal buffers."
Raiser met with the Honorable Finance Minister and commended the government for the rapid post-COVID recovery. They discussed the global economic outlook and the implications for economic policies. "To continue its growth trajectory and enhance macroeconomic stability amid uncertainties and rising inflation, Bangladesh needs to stay the course on the reform priorities set out in its national plans," he added.
During the visit, he also met with Salman F. Rahman, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, and senior government officials, as well as representatives from the private sector, civil society, and development partners.
The World Bank Group is preparing its new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Bangladesh, which will guide its support to the country from 2023-2027. In his meetings with the government and other stakeholders, Raiser discussed how the World Bank support can be best aligned to help Bangladesh realize its vision of being an upper middle-income country by 2031.
"Other countries can learn from Bangladesh's development experience," said Raiser. "The World Bank is committed to help the country remain on a sustainable and inclusive growth path."
The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence. In the 50-year partnership, the World Bank has committed more than $37 billion in Independent Development Association (IDA) financing in the form of grants, interest-free loans, and concessional credits to help the country tackle its development challenges. Currently, with nearly $15.7 billion in financing for 55 ongoing projects, Bangladesh has the largest IDA program globally. The World Bank is also Bangladesh's largest development partner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan inflation at highest level since 2014
Energypac brings home another int'l laurel
BEZA inks land lease deals with six firms
Ctg Port earned Tk 3595 crore in FY 22
Premier Bank signs deal with PMUK for agri credit disbursement
Ford to spend $1b more than expected on supplier costs
ILFSL inks deal with SBCML for corporate advisory and issue management services
Planning Commission sees DAE's costly training plan unjustified


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft