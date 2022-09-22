Stocks fall as small investors book profit

Stocks fell on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell 45.21 points or 0.68 per cent to 6,551. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dipped 26.93 points to 2,375 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 12 points to 1,436 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 18.08 billion, down 36 per cent from the previous day's one-year high transaction of Tk 28.28 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 371 issues traded, 159 closed lower, 58 higher and 154 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 131 points to 19,319 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 79 points to 11,581 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 106 declined, 44 advanced and 118 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse 48.41 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.26 billion.











