

India's Paramount Group to work with BGMEA

Manjit Singh Saini, CEO and Technical Director of Paramount Group, showed the interest when he paid a visit to Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Tuesday.

They discussed the scope of collaboration, especially how Paramount Group could provide support to the Center with technologies and technical knowledge about testing and quality control machines and services.

During their discussion, Faruque Hassan gave an overview of the innovation center established by BGMEA to support Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge, skills and technical know-how to face the future challenges and enhance its competitiveness in the long run.

He said the center aims to disseminate technical expertise and knowledge about state-of-the-art technologies and production processes in the industry to enable garment factories to enhance their productivity and competitiveness.

Chief Innovation Officer Manoj K Srivastava, New Business Development Manager Shresht Singh and Assistant Manager Shubham Jha were also present at the meeting. -UNB











