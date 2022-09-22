Video
Marine fisheries sector urges govt to cut fuel prices

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association (BMFA) leaders urged the government to cut diesel oil prices to enable them to survive in the market and make fishes available to the consumers at affordable costs.
They made the plea during a meeting with Fishing and Livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim at the secretariat on Wednesday.
BMFA President Nurul Qayyum Khan led the team while among others the association vice president Admiral (rtd) ZU Ahmed and three directors of the board- Nazrul Islam, Rumana Rouf Chowdhury and Enam Chowdhury were also present.
The association president Qayyum Khan told the Daily Observer that they met the minister with several issues impacting marine fishing of which the major one was to cut diesel prices with special arrangements for fishing vessels and trawlers by withdrawing duty.
He said currently fuel price hike has become a major concern for marine fishing industries in deep sea as it requires huge amount of diesel fuel oil. In the last two years per liter diesel price increased by Tk47.79 (In 3 November last year price increased by Tk15/liter and in 5 August per liter increased by Tk32.79 that is total Tk47.79).
But with this price increase the sea vessels are making losses and it is becoming difficult to make profits because comparison with fuel price hike it is not possible to increase the fish prices.
The BMFA said 80 marine fishing firms have 200 sea going vessels which caught 6.5 lakh metric tons of fish during last fiscal year. But currently everyone is making loss due to higher fuel prices. In every fishing trip of a vessel, additional costs now stand at Tk45-50 lakhs.
Moreover, import of fish from Mediterraniaun sea surrounding countries is also reducing our own fish prices. It has created a grave concern for this sector. Many people may become unemployed and will also be deprived of getting fish proteins.
Along with fishing vessels, several thousand diesel oil powered boats and trawlers also go to sea for fishing everyday and all of them are facing the consequences of higher prices of diesel oil. So to survive in the market they have proposed the minister for allocation of duty free diesel to marine fisheries industries.
"Among other issues that they have discussed the BMFA leaders said were of imposing ban on import of fish from abroad and to take necessary measures to retain captain crew for marine fisheries as currently the sector is facing scarcity of skilled captains and crews", Mr Khan said.
He also said the minister listened to them and said that his ministry will examine and discuss the proposals with government leaders.


