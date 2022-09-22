BD Minister presents keynote speech at Huawei Bangkok confce



Bangladesh Planning Muhammad Abdul Mannan presenting keynote at the opening session of the 3-day Huawei Connect 2022, in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand on Monday.

The event, themed with "Unleash Digital," began on Monday and Bangladesh Planning Muhammad Abdul Mannan; Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow and others from Indonesia, Philippines, attended the opening session on Monday, according to a press release.

The Planning Minister MA Mannan has highlighted the growth of Bangladesh in his keynote on the first day of this arrangement. The minster portrayed the development of Bangladesh in terms of ICT development, infrastructure, power generation, etc.

Considering the importance and development of telecommunication sector in past few years, he praised the pace of journey from 2G to 4G while the nation has ensured a wide 4G coverage.

He finds it most auspicious to stand on the same technical level as other countries in the world do since 5G network construction has also begun in this country.

In his keynote he addresses Huawei as an industrial partner for realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh with its assistance in ICT and digital power sector in Bangladesh for 23 years. The determination to bring advanced telecom communications, cloud computing, digital energy, smart photovoltaics technologies to release digital productivity in Bangladesh have been also mentioned in the keynote.

In addition to that minister also admires the contribution of this company to develop local talent and the role it plays in the emergencies occurred due to natural calamities.

Simon Lin has released the Digital First Economy whitepaper that delves into targeted policy suggestions for digital infrastructure construction and digital economy development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world gathered on the event to explore how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and build up stronger digital ecosystems, says a press release.

At the event, Huawei has reinforced its commitment to open collaboration and shared success. The company called for governments and enterprises to work more closely together to cultivate local digital ecosystems that build up innovation partners, strengthen the talent pool, and support startups.

In the keynote Simon Lin, the President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region said, "Huawei is committed to becoming a key contributor to the digital economy in the region. We will keep supporting its digitalization and sustainable development efforts, and building out the industry ecosystem".

Distinguished group of government representatives from the Asia-Pacific region also took the stage to share the progress they have made with advancing digital economy development in their respective countries.











The three-day Huawei Connect 2022, Huawei's 7th annual flagship event for the global ICT industry, concluded in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand on Wednesday.The event, themed with "Unleash Digital," began on Monday and Bangladesh Planning Muhammad Abdul Mannan; Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow and others from Indonesia, Philippines, attended the opening session on Monday, according to a press release.The Planning Minister MA Mannan has highlighted the growth of Bangladesh in his keynote on the first day of this arrangement. The minster portrayed the development of Bangladesh in terms of ICT development, infrastructure, power generation, etc.Considering the importance and development of telecommunication sector in past few years, he praised the pace of journey from 2G to 4G while the nation has ensured a wide 4G coverage.He finds it most auspicious to stand on the same technical level as other countries in the world do since 5G network construction has also begun in this country.In his keynote he addresses Huawei as an industrial partner for realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh with its assistance in ICT and digital power sector in Bangladesh for 23 years. The determination to bring advanced telecom communications, cloud computing, digital energy, smart photovoltaics technologies to release digital productivity in Bangladesh have been also mentioned in the keynote.In addition to that minister also admires the contribution of this company to develop local talent and the role it plays in the emergencies occurred due to natural calamities.Simon Lin has released the Digital First Economy whitepaper that delves into targeted policy suggestions for digital infrastructure construction and digital economy development in the Asia-Pacific region.Over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world gathered on the event to explore how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and build up stronger digital ecosystems, says a press release.At the event, Huawei has reinforced its commitment to open collaboration and shared success. The company called for governments and enterprises to work more closely together to cultivate local digital ecosystems that build up innovation partners, strengthen the talent pool, and support startups.In the keynote Simon Lin, the President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region said, "Huawei is committed to becoming a key contributor to the digital economy in the region. We will keep supporting its digitalization and sustainable development efforts, and building out the industry ecosystem".Distinguished group of government representatives from the Asia-Pacific region also took the stage to share the progress they have made with advancing digital economy development in their respective countries.