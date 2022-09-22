Video
ADB cuts BD growth forecast to 6.6pc due to global downturn

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its latest economic update has revised Bangladesh's growth forecast for 2023 downward to 6.6 percent from 7.1 percent.
The decline reflects the likely impact of the war in Ukraine on exports earning, domestic energy shortages and fiscal tightening, the agency said in the September update released on Wednesday.
The report noted that the country's growth in FY2022 slightly edged over its forecast in April, rising from 6.9 percent 7.2 percent. It was possible due to a "broad-based recovery in industrial sector and services, supported by rising domestic and external demand", the report said.
"Remittances lifted private consumption expenditure, increased subsidies and transfers raised public consumption, and investment grew on the implementation of large government infrastructure projects," it said.
The inflation rate for FY2022 was higher than the April forecast, rising from 6.0 percent to 6.2 percent. The change in inflation forecast for FY2023 was even sharper, up from 5.9 percent to 6.7percent.
The report said inflation jumped from 6.3 percent to 7.4 percent between April and May 2022. It was 7.6 percent in June and 7.5 percent in July.
Despite this, the change in the growth and inflation forecasts for Bangladesh was among the smallest in the South Asia region. The ADB report also noted that remittances had stayed strong, but may weaken over time.
Similar to India and Pakistan, Bangladesh's current account balance is likely to worsen as remittances fall and trade deficits rise, the report said.
Against the backdrop of monetary tightening by central banks, the ramifications of the Ukraine war and China's continued zero-COVID policy, the ADB expects developing economies in Asia to grow 4.3 percent this year, having previously trimmed the forecast to 4.6 percent in July from 5.2 percent in April.
The overall regional economy is expected to expand 4.9 percent slower than the April and July forecasts of 5.3 percent and 5.2 percent respectively, it said.
A significant global economic downturn is also likely to weigh heavily on the demand for the region's exports, the ADB warned.
"As many economies reopen, domestic consumer spending and investment are increasingly driving growth, supported by recovering tourism and healthy remittances. But export growth is already decelerating due to flagging global demand."
For the first time in more than three decades, the rest of developing Asia is on course to outpace China's economic growth.
The ADB expects China's economy to grow by 3.3 percent this year, after previously revising its forecast down to 4.0 percent from 5.0 percent in April.
The growth forecast for South Asia, however, remains unchanged at 6.5 percent  despite lower estimates for India and crisis-ridden Sri Lanka. The agency raised its inflation forecasts in the region in light of the supply disruptions triggered by rising food and fuel prices.
Average inflation in developing Asia is now expected to hit 4.5percent this year, up from July's projection of 4.2 percent.


