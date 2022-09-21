Video
Russian crude oil processing at ERL won't be viable: BPC

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: The Russian crude oil may not be profitable for processing in the Eastern Refinery Plant as the quantity of diesel is not sufficient from the crude.
According to a reliable source from the BPC, the residue of the crude is heavier than other crude refined in the ERL.
Sources also said that the quantity of diesel, one of the main requirements of Bangladesh, was found after refining was minimum. So, it would not be
viable in the ERL plant for processing.
But the officials related with BPC and ERL declined to comment on the issue.
The ERL management handed over the report to BPC on Tuesday.
Mustafa Qudrate Elahi, GM Operation of BPC, recieved the report from the Quality Control Manager of ERL on behalf of BPC Chairman.
The five-member experts committee formed for testing the Russian crude oil in the Eastern Refinery Plant has already prepared a full length report on the test.
All types of necessary testing of 50-litre Russian heavy crude oil have been completed at the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), country's lone refinery.
So, the import of Russian crude oil is likely to be confirmed later on.
Fifty litres of Russian crude oil arrived in ERL on September 1 while testing started the following day.
Russian state-owned oil supplier Zarubezhneft JSC sent the samples of crude oil to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).


