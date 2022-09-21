Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Myanmar blames Arakan Army, ARSA for cross border shelling

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Diplomatic Correspondent

Myanmar claimed that Arakan Army and terrorist group ARSA have been deliberately carrying out attacks to cause "negative consequences" on the existing "cordial bilateral relations" between Bangladesh and Myanmar, Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Zaw Phyo Win, Director-General of Strategic Studies and Training Department of the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Myanmar's claim to
Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Myanmar in Yangon on Monday, a facebook post of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry confirmed it on Tuesday.
The Director-General stated that while taking the necessary security measures close to the border with utmost caution, the Myanmar side always abides by bilateral agreements and international norms as well as respects the integrity and sovereignty of all nations, including Bangladesh.
Myanmar has claimed that the Arakan Army and terrorist group ARSA used the same weapons and attacked the Taungpyo (Right) Border Guard Police Outpost at BP-34 on September 16 and 17, 2022 when nine mortar shells landed on Bangladeshi soil.
Win said Myanmar will cooperate with Bangladesh to maintain peace in the border areas and stressed the significance of full and reciprocal cooperation from the Bangladesh side.
He recalled that on September 7, 2022, the Bangladeshi side was notified of the information of the trenches and bases of the AA and ARSA terrorists located "inside Bangladesh" through diplomatic channel and reiterated Myanmar's call to take necessary and immediate actions to investigate on the ground and dismantle those structures and bases.
Later, he handed over a non-paper containing the Myanmar version of the incidents to the Bangladesh Ambassador.
During the meeting, the director-general clarified the prevailing on-the-ground situations regarding the firing incidents near Myanmar-Bangladesh border in response to issues raised by the Bangladesh side at the meetings between Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh and director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.
The Director-General apprised that AA and terrorist group ARSA attacked the Taungpyo (Left) Border Guard Police Outpost at BP-31 with mortars on September 16, 2022 when three mortar shells landed inside Bangladesh territory, Bangladesh foreign Ministry said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In challenge to West, Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine
Russian crude oil processing at ERL won't be viable: BPC
Myanmar blames Arakan Army, ARSA for cross border shelling
$3.45m RMG exports in July, August posts an increase by 23pc  
7 DB men jailed for 7 years 
More rains likely
As strong wind is buffeting the coastal region and the risk of tidal surge looms
Govt's concern over Myanmar's border transgressions conveyed to diplomats


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]bserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft