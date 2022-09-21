Myanmar blames Arakan Army, ARSA for cross border shelling

Myanmar claimed that Arakan Army and terrorist group ARSA have been deliberately carrying out attacks to cause "negative consequences" on the existing "cordial bilateral relations" between Bangladesh and Myanmar, Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Zaw Phyo Win, Director-General of Strategic Studies and Training Department of the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Myanmar's claim to

Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Myanmar in Yangon on Monday, a facebook post of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry confirmed it on Tuesday.

The Director-General stated that while taking the necessary security measures close to the border with utmost caution, the Myanmar side always abides by bilateral agreements and international norms as well as respects the integrity and sovereignty of all nations, including Bangladesh.

Myanmar has claimed that the Arakan Army and terrorist group ARSA used the same weapons and attacked the Taungpyo (Right) Border Guard Police Outpost at BP-34 on September 16 and 17, 2022 when nine mortar shells landed on Bangladeshi soil.

Win said Myanmar will cooperate with Bangladesh to maintain peace in the border areas and stressed the significance of full and reciprocal cooperation from the Bangladesh side.

He recalled that on September 7, 2022, the Bangladeshi side was notified of the information of the trenches and bases of the AA and ARSA terrorists located "inside Bangladesh" through diplomatic channel and reiterated Myanmar's call to take necessary and immediate actions to investigate on the ground and dismantle those structures and bases.

Later, he handed over a non-paper containing the Myanmar version of the incidents to the Bangladesh Ambassador.

During the meeting, the director-general clarified the prevailing on-the-ground situations regarding the firing incidents near Myanmar-Bangladesh border in response to issues raised by the Bangladesh side at the meetings between Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh and director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

The Director-General apprised that AA and terrorist group ARSA attacked the Taungpyo (Left) Border Guard Police Outpost at BP-31 with mortars on September 16, 2022 when three mortar shells landed inside Bangladesh territory, Bangladesh foreign Ministry said.











