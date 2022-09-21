$3.45m RMG exports in July, August posts an increase by 23pc  

In the first two months, July and August, of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh's readymade garment product exports to the European market have increased by 23 per cent.

This was revealed by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) according to the country-wise export statistics for the fiscal year of 2022-23.

According to EPB data, Bangladesh's garment exports to the European Union market increased by 23.21 per cent to reach the earning of US$3.45 billion in the two months of July and August.

Within the European markets, apparel exports to Germany has increased by 16.14 per cent while 24.52 per cent in the Spanish market. Exports to the French market increased by 37.73 per cent. Other EU countries also saw positive growth.

In addition to Europe, the country has exported garments worth $1.41 billion in the last two months to the US market, which is 20.52 per cent more than the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Exports of clothing products to the United Kingdom, which has already left the European Union, have increased by 35.64 per cent while exports of RMG products to Canada increased by 18.49 per cent.

At the same time, Bangladesh's garment exports to non-traditional markets increased by 37.90 per cent to reach earnings of $1.20 billion.

Among the non-traditional markets, exports to Japan increased by 25.81 per cent and exports to India increased by 98.92 per cent. However, exports to Russia and China decreased by 58.29 and 13.21 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's garment exports to India and Japan are increasing. In the last two months (July-August), India's apparel exports have doubled (up 98.92 per cent). And in Japan it increased by 120 per cent. In all, Bangladesh's garment exports to non-traditional markets have increased by 38 per cent. Growth in apparel exports to India and Japan is showing a glimmer of hope in the sector. In the future, garment exports to these two countries are expected to increase.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Japan exported $217.5 million worth of apparel products in the first two months of the current fiscal year (2022-23). During the same period of the previous financial year, the exports were worth $17.29 million. Bangladesh's garment exports to the country increased by 25.81 per cent during the period.

Meanwhile, garment exports to India in the first two months of the fiscal year were worth $188.2 million. Exports during the same period last year were $9.46 million. That is, exports to the Indian market have increased by 98.92 per cent. Clothing exports to Malaysia increased by 116 per cent. In the first two months of the fiscal year, exports to the country were $4.46 million, compared to $2 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

However, due to the impact of the war, garment exports have stumbled in the Russian market. There is a 58.29 per cent decrease in clothing exports. In the first two months, exports to China decreased by 13.21 per cent to $3.38 million.

Incidentally, Bangladesh's main markets for garment exports are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and European countries. Markets outside these are known as unconventional markets. This list includes the Middle East, Australia, Korea, and Latin American countries.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel said exports have increased in July-August, which is good news. But global economic turmoil and record inflation are affecting retail. Due to this, there is a fear that the growth will decrease from next month.

Because several global brands are suffering from declining sales and unsold stock, they are now halting orders and production. So the industry is gearing up for another upheaval ahead, he added.

After the global pandemic of Covid-19, the world economy started normalizing. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war affected the economy. The international market system is in danger of collapsing. Inflation has appeared in the world. Prices of daily commodities are increasing due to the shortage of various items including fuel. Consumers like Europe have also cut back on clothing purchases amid economic turmoil.

Mohiuddin Rubel said orders have already started to fall. There is a risk of further decline ahead. Post-corona growth will be difficult to sustain due to global inflation. Because people have developed a tendency not to buy. There is a trend of not going to the market.

In a statement to the media in this regard, he said, due to recent geopolitical tensions, retailers are struggling to adapt to the rising inflationary world market. A number of European brands have seen a decline in retail sales which has increased their inventory stocks. Considering all these factors, Bangladesh's garment exports to the European market may show a declining trend in the coming months.

Experts say that due to the increase in global price inflation due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war, the garment traders have to go towards an overall uncertain situation. Meanwhile, Western consumers have also become more mindful of their personal spending.

In this context, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that international retailers and brands ordered 20 per cent less from September to November last year than the amount they ordered from March to June this year. Retailers are not able to sell products to the customers there as before.

He also mentioned that consumers are forced to buy fuel and food at higher prices than before. In this they reduced the budget on clothing.

He said the price of gas in the United States and the European Union has increased almost three times. Garment supplying countries such as Bangladesh have been hit by rising fuel and food costs.

The President of the BGMEA mentioned that utilization declaration (UD) has decreased by 20 per cent in the coming spring and summer seasons.

Regarding the current recession and crisis, the Executive President of Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the top organization of the knitwear sector, Mohammad Hatem said, "Currently one of the government's income sectors is export. However, new orders are not available from buyers for other products including clothing. Even ongoing orders are being put on hold. We are going through tough times."











