More rains likely

Brace for more showers in the next 24 hours. That's the latest prediction of the weather department.

"The low pressure area over the northwest Bay and adjoining areas has intensified into a well-marked low over the same area and is likely to intensify further and move north-westwards," the Bangladesh Meteorology Department said in a bulletin.

Light to moderate rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds and lightning flashes are likely to occur at many places over Khulna,

Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the bulletin.

Also rains are likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. -UNB

















