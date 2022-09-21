Govt's concern over Myanmar's border transgressions conveyed to diplomats







Bangladesh has conveyed deep concern to the diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Tuesday over the recent incidents of mortar shells falling and exploding inside Bangladesh territory from Myanmar and sought support and necessary steps from the international community to stop the violence soon.

"We sought their help so that Myanmar can't take advantage creating instability in the region refraining from taking back the Rohingyas," acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam told journalists on Tuesday following a meeting with diplomats at the State Guesthouse Padma.

Bangladesh conveyed its concern over possible instability in the region to diplomats stationed in Dhaka - briefing them on the current situation in bordering areas with Myanmar. The briefing lasted for around 30 minutes on Tuesday morning.

"We told them (diplomats) very strongly about our Prime Minister's zero tolerance to terrorism and Bangladesh never allows anybody to use its land to destabilize the region."

The Acting Foreign Secretary conveyed Bangladesh's deep concerns on the recent incidents of mortar shells from Myanmar falling and exploding inside Bangladesh territory, indiscriminate aerial firings, human fatalities and serious injuries, damages to the properties and livelihood of the people in the bordering areas.

The envoys took note of Bangladesh's concerns and ensured of duly conveying those to their respective capitals.

The Acting Foreign Secretary said Bangladesh is maintaining communication with Myanmar at all levels apart from reaching to the international community so that Myanmar understands that it is dangerous for them and Bangladesh will not accept it.

He said Bangladesh side told the Myanmar envoy to take actions so that no mortar shells land in Bangladesh territory.

"This can't be allowed to continue. We are showing much tolerance and we are not stepping into any provocations from the Myanmar side. We in no way want to get involved in it. They (diplomats) appreciated it (Bangladesh position)," he said, adding that Bangladesh does not want to give any chance to avoid the Rohingya repatriation showing any excuse.

Director General (South East Asia wing) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Najmul Huda was also present.

Earlier, Dhaka briefed the Heads of Mission from South East Asian countries (ASEAN) except Myanmar in Dhaka on Monday to apprise them of the prevailing situation along Bangladesh and Myanmar border and expressed deep concern.

The ASEAN diplomats assured Bangladesh of conveying its concern to their capitals and help Bangladesh if they have anything to do to raise the issue at the United Nations (UN).

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's position, Khurshed said they are working with much patience and tolerance, and Bangladesh did not do anything that might cause Myanmar's mortar shells landing inside Bangladesh impacting on the life and livelihoods of Bangladeshis.

Responding to a question regarding Myanmar blaming the Arakan Army and ARSA for mortar shells landing in Bangladesh, the Acting Foreign Secretary said the Myanmar side always makes the same claims.

Bangladesh made a similar request to the envoys of ASEAN countries to use their leverage so that mortar shells from Myanmar do not come to Bangladesh side and avoid creating pressure on the people of Bangladesh.

In the two separate briefings, Bangladesh conveyed to the diplomats not a single Rohingya was taken back over the last five years.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char Island.

The Acting Secretary also told the diplomats that on Sunday, Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe "acknowledged" the firing of multiple mortar shells into Bangladesh territory, but tried to deflect blame by asserting the insurgents they are engaged in fighting were firing heavy artillery and mortars, some of which landed inside Bangladesh territory.

He told the diplomats that Bangladesh urged Myanmar to refrain from activities that inflict damage to the lives and livelihoods of people living in the bordering areas with Myanmar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned the Myanmar envoy for the fourth time since August and lodged a strong protest against the incidents of shelling from Myanmar.

The envoy was told that the government of Myanmar was responsible for maintaining security inside Myanmar, as well as for respecting the sovereign territory and airspace of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, while addressing an event at Bashundhara convention hall in Dhaka marking the fifth founding anniversary of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police on Monday, said, "No more Rohingya will be allowed to enter the country. Those who entered the country earlier fleeing persecution in Myanmar have created many problems."













