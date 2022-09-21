5 Covid deaths reported in 24hrs

The country reported five deaths from Covid-19 with 614 more cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, country's total fatalities

rose to 29,345 while the total caseload to 2,018,829, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 12.73 per cent from Monday's 11.60 per cent as 4,825 samples were tested.

Of the deceased, three were men and two women. Two of them were from Dhaka division while one each from Chattogram, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate declined to 97.15 per cent.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











