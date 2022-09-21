Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Banks reschedule loans worth Tk 5960cr, waive Tk 2816cr interest in 6 months

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

Despite reduced instalment facilities in term loans, banks have rescheduled loans worth Tk 5960 crore and waived interest amounting to Tk2816 crore of interest waived in 6 months (January-June), revealed latest data of Bangladesh Bank (BB).
According to the BB data, state-owned banks rescheduled loans worth Tk 1,300 crore, while private banks Tk 4,150 crore. The remaining Tk 779 crore has been rescheduled by specialized banks.
The BB introduced a loan moratorium and reduced instalment facility during the Covid pandemic to      avert huge defaults as the businesses were affected by the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite those moves, the accumulated default loans rose to Tk1.25 lakh crore till June this year. The banks had to reschedule around Tk 5960 crore, posing a challenge to the sector.
Bankers said many small and big businesses have been affected due to the pandemic. Many have halted regular loan repayments, raising the issue of the pandemic. Some banks are not able to collect the loan repayments due to irregularities and corruption.
As a result, the default loan volume is increasing, and now stands at around 9 per cent of the country's total disbursement of loans.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In challenge to West, Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine
Russian crude oil processing at ERL won't be viable: BPC
Myanmar blames Arakan Army, ARSA for cross border shelling
$3.45m RMG exports in July, August posts an increase by 23pc  
7 DB men jailed for 7 years 
More rains likely
As strong wind is buffeting the coastal region and the risk of tidal surge looms
Govt's concern over Myanmar's border transgressions conveyed to diplomats


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft