ADB to lend $2b to BD

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide about US $2 billion loan assistance to Bangladesh in the current fiscal year 2022-23. This money will be spent for government development projects.

ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting met Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Edimon Ginting said that ADB has strong relations with Bangladesh and ADB will stand by Bangladesh. According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, about $2 billion of loan assistance is under process in the current fiscal year for the development projects adopted in accordance with the development goals of the government.

ADB Country Director praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping Bangladesh's economy moving amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that Bangladesh has set one of the best examples in dealing with the situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

Edimon Ginting said that ADB will continue to support the country's rural and urban development and encourage investment in climate resilient development.

The Country Director of ADB expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Finance Minister for agreeing to participate in the 55th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board to be held on September 26-30.

He also discussed the celebration of 50 years of relations between Bangladesh and ADB in 2023. He also appreciated the government's activities for the social and economic development of Bangladesh.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal praised ADB for its speedy assistance in Bangladesh's socio-economic development and especially in overcoming the harmful effects of Covid-19.

The Finance Minister thanked ADB for providing assistance to Bangladesh to overcome the potential economic impact of coronavirus outbreak.

At the beginning of the courtesy call, the Finance Minister paid his respects to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He mentioned that his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to fulfil the dream of the Father of the Nation to build Sonar Bangla. The Minister also said that Sheikh Hasina is working to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country by 2041 through efficient, competent and strong leadership.

According to the press release, ADB has so far provided $27.555 billion in loan assistance to the Bangladesh government.













