Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Triumphant Tigresses return home today

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022The officials and booters of Bangladesh women's national football team had another sleepless night in Nepal but there was no tension among them, no pressure for another match the next day. After winning the maiden trophy of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in the Himalayan country, Tuesday night was a gala night.
The Bangladesh team which promised earlier that the women would only celebrate after winning the final had kept their promise on Monday
by outplaying Nepal in the final by 3-1.
The celebration that began with the long whistle of the match at Dasharath Rangashala Stadium in Kathmandu continued throughout the night at the team hotel as well.
The champion women celebrated the victory night by dancing, singing, joking and cutting a cake.
The women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton too had a sleepless night on Tuesday.
After the gala night, He said in the morning on Tuesday, "I let the women enjoy the last night. They were under a lot of pressure for the last few days. They were restless for that. Now, They made history and I thought that they deserved a pressure-free night to enjoy the moment. Despite trying hard, I, myself, could not sleep last night."
Bangladesh women were seen chatting with each other, singing, laughing and talking to friends on mobile in the morning at the team hotel.
They were not in a state to find words to express their feelings still in the morning.
In the evening, the Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury accorded a reception to the champion women at Bangladesh House in Kathmandu, Nepal.
The Bangladesh women's team is returning home with the champions' trophy today (Wednesday) at 1:50 pm on a flight from Bangladesh Biman.
Arrangements were made to give a warm reception to the champions on their arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
A team will go to BFF House in Motijheel riding on top of an open-roof bus. In response to a post on the Facebook page of Sanjida Akhter, the roof of a BRTC bus was removed on Monday.


