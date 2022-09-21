Montu-led GF removes Kamal as  chief adviser

Mostafa Mohsin Montu and Subrat Chowdhury faction of Ganoforum(GF) on Tuesday removed Dr Kamal Hossain from the post of Chief Advisor of the party.

They also expelled Dr Mizanur Rahman, newly selected General Secretary of GF Kamal faction, from the post of Presidential Council Member.

Faction President Mostafa Mohsin Montu announced this at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

On Saturday, a 101-member committee of Gonofroum, led by Dr Kamal, was announced with Dr Kamal as its President and Mizanur Rahman as General Secretary.

Mostafa Mohsin Montu said that the party central committee on Monday unanimously decided to relieve Dr Kamal Hossain from the post of Chief Advisor and expel Mizanur Rahman from the Presidium and the General Membership of the party.

On December 3, Gonoforum formed a 157-member committee of the party at a party council where founder President Dr Kamal Hossain was made the party's Chief Adviser and Mizanur Rahman, a Presidium Member.

At the press conference, Montu described the 101-member new committee led by Dr Kamal as "unconstitutional and undemocratic".

"No committee of Gonorforum can be formed according to whims of any individual. Only councilors can do it."

He alleged that two more committees of Gonoforum were formed earlier under the leadership of Dr Kamal ignoring the councilors' wishes.

"When the senior leaders of the party indulge in undemocratic and unconstitutional activities, the party activists and common people get disappointed. Personally, I respect Dr Kamal Hossain, but his actions in the current political arena are becoming questionable among the common people," said Montu.

The press conference was also attended by, among others, Executive President Prof Abu Sayeed, Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mohiuddin Abdul Quader, Prof Hafiz Chowdhury and Siddiqur Rahman.

Dr Kamal Hossain founded Gonoforum on August 29 in 1993 resigning from Awami League. Since the inception Dr Kamal has been GF President.

Conflicts among the party leaders began after its fifth council held on April 26, 2019, as many party leaders, including the then General Secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, were left out of the committee formed at that time.

On May 5, 2019, Dr Kamal made Dr Reza Kibria General Secretary of Gonoforum, dropping Mostafa Mohsin Montu, widening conflicts among the party leaders.

Amid the internal conflict, Dr Reza Kibria resigned from GF as well as its General Secretary on February 7, 2021.