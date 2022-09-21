Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Montu-led GF removes Kamal as  chief adviser

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Mostafa Mohsin Montu and Subrat Chowdhury faction of  Ganoforum(GF)  on Tuesday removed Dr Kamal Hossain from the post of Chief Advisor of the party.
They also expelled Dr Mizanur Rahman, newly selected General Secretary of GF Kamal faction, from the post of Presidential Council Member.
Faction President Mostafa Mohsin Montu announced this at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
On Saturday, a 101-member committee of Gonofroum, led by Dr Kamal, was announced with Dr Kamal as its President and Mizanur Rahman as General Secretary.
Mostafa Mohsin Montu said that the party central committee on Monday unanimously decided to relieve Dr Kamal Hossain from the post of Chief Advisor and expel Mizanur Rahman from the Presidium and the General Membership of the party.
On December 3, Gonoforum formed a 157-member committee of the party at a party council where founder President Dr Kamal Hossain was made the party's Chief Adviser and Mizanur Rahman, a Presidium Member.
At the press conference, Montu described the 101-member new committee led by  Dr Kamal as  "unconstitutional and undemocratic".
"No committee of Gonorforum can be formed according to whims of any individual. Only councilors can do it."
He alleged that two more committees of Gonoforum were formed earlier under the leadership of Dr Kamal ignoring the councilors' wishes.
"When the senior leaders of the party indulge in undemocratic and unconstitutional activities, the party activists and common people get disappointed. Personally, I respect Dr Kamal Hossain, but his actions in the current political arena are becoming questionable among the common people," said Montu.
The press conference was also attended by, among others, Executive President Prof Abu Sayeed, Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mohiuddin Abdul Quader, Prof Hafiz Chowdhury and Siddiqur Rahman.
Dr Kamal Hossain founded Gonoforum on August 29 in 1993 resigning from Awami League. Since the inception Dr Kamal has been GF  President.
Conflicts among the party leaders began after its fifth council held on April 26, 2019, as many party leaders, including the then General Secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, were left out of the committee formed at that time.
On May 5, 2019, Dr Kamal made Dr Reza Kibria General Secretary of Gonoforum, dropping Mostafa Mohsin Montu, widening conflicts among the party leaders.
Amid the internal conflict, Dr Reza Kibria resigned from GF as well as its  General Secretary on February 7, 2021.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Montu-led GF removes Kamal as  chief adviser
Tea workers demand arrears, bonus before Puja, threaten  strike
Food Ministry protests TIB's statement
Two asked to appear before court on Oct 25
NEWS
Youth injured as landmine explodes along BD-Myanmar border
Swechhasebak League activist killed in Chuadanga
Govt mulls banning rice named Miniket, Najirshail :Minister


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft