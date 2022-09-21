Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ex-Army officer gets 12yrs jail for embezzling Tk 59 crore

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Court correspondent

A Dhaka court  sentenced  Dara Multi Purpose Cooperative Society  Ltd, Chairman Maj Gen (retd)  Jalal Uddin to 12 years imprisonment for misappropriating Tk 59 crore of the investors.
Judge Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of the Special Judge Court -8 of Dhaka delivered the judgement on Monday.
The court also sentenced another accused, Sheikh Shamsur Rahman of Khulna to six years in jail.
The court pronounced the judgement in absence of the accused Jalal and Shamsur.
The case statement is that the accused Jalal and his family members collected Tk 59 crore from 1,149 investors as they allured the investors with huge profits.  Later they misappropriated the money. In this connection ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed the case against Maj Gen (retd) Jalal Uddin, Chairman of Dara Multi Purpose Cooperative society Ltd and family members with Banani Police Station on December 31 in 2014.
The former military officer Jalal Uddin now lives in USA with his family members.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Army officer gets 12yrs jail for embezzling Tk 59 crore
Tongi warehouse fire doused
Dr Sakir put on 2-day remand
BCL activist injured in Ctg road crash dies in Dhaka
11 DU students get Prof Sitara Parvin Award
CUET and Berger Paints sign a MoU
3 Rohingyas held with 1 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
Major (retd) MA Malek dies


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft