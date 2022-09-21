Ex-Army officer gets 12yrs jail for embezzling Tk 59 crore

A Dhaka court sentenced Dara Multi Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Chairman Maj Gen (retd) Jalal Uddin to 12 years imprisonment for misappropriating Tk 59 crore of the investors.

Judge Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of the Special Judge Court -8 of Dhaka delivered the judgement on Monday.

The court also sentenced another accused, Sheikh Shamsur Rahman of Khulna to six years in jail.

The court pronounced the judgement in absence of the accused Jalal and Shamsur.

The case statement is that the accused Jalal and his family members collected Tk 59 crore from 1,149 investors as they allured the investors with huge profits. Later they misappropriated the money. In this connection ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed the case against Maj Gen (retd) Jalal Uddin, Chairman of Dara Multi Purpose Cooperative society Ltd and family members with Banani Police Station on December 31 in 2014.

The former military officer Jalal Uddin now lives in USA with his family members.