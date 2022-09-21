Tongi warehouse fire doused

Gazipur, Sept 20: A fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse in Tongi area of Gazipur city on Tuesday.

The fire originated from the warehouse of Destiny Group in Millgate area around 9:00am, said Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence official Iqbal Hossain.

He said locals saw the fire in the morning and informed the Fire Service.

On information, five fire fighting units rushed to the spot and douse the blaze in one-and-a-half-hour of frantic efforts. The reason behind the fire could not be known yet, he added.











