Dr Sakir put on 2-day remand

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Dr Shakir Bin Wali, who allegedly instigated youths to join militancy, on a two-day remand on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after the Investigation Officer and Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit SM Mizanur Rahman produced him before the court with a ten-day remand plea for questioning.

On Monday, his accomplice Abrarul Haque gave a confessional statement before magistrate. Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid recorded his confessional statement later the court sent him to jail.

Earlier on September 14 another Dhaka Court placed Dr Shakir and his accomplice Abrarul on a five-day remand each in the case.

Dr Sakir Bin Wali, who was picked up by plainclothes men posing as members of the Criminal Investigation Department of police, has been shown arrested by CTTC unit of police in an Anti-Terrorism case.

Earlier on September 14, CTTC filed a case against Sakir and Abrarul with Rampura Police Station saying that both are part of extremist outfit Ansar Al-Islam.

The case statement alleged that Sakir and Abrarul are linked with some youths who went missing from Cumilla and other parts of the country recently. Police suspect that the missing youth might have been inspired by some extremist group.

CTTC case said Sakir had been circulating extremist contents and speeches. A group of youths left their homes in Cumilla 20 to 25 days ago after being inspired by Sakir's speeches.

They left homes in the name of making "hijrat," to join militancy. They were allegedly collecting members for the banned militant outfit, Ansar al-Islam, arranging military training for them and helping them to make hijrat.

Sakir's father said that his son was religious and currently busy in preparation for higher studies in medical studies after completing his MBBS degree.











