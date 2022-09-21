Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Alleged Militants

Dr Sakir put on 2-day remand

Other accused Abrar confesses in court

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Dr Shakir Bin Wali, who allegedly instigated youths to join militancy, on a two-day remand on Tuesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after the Investigation Officer and Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit SM Mizanur Rahman produced him before the court with a ten-day remand plea for questioning.
On Monday, his accomplice Abrarul Haque gave a confessional statement before magistrate. Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid recorded his confessional statement later the court sent him to jail.
Earlier on September 14 another Dhaka Court placed Dr Shakir and his accomplice Abrarul on a five-day remand each in the case.
Dr Sakir Bin Wali, who was picked up by plainclothes men posing as members of the Criminal Investigation Department of police, has been shown arrested by CTTC unit of police in an Anti-Terrorism case.
Earlier on September 14, CTTC filed a case against Sakir and Abrarul with Rampura Police Station saying that both are part of extremist outfit Ansar Al-Islam.
The case statement alleged that Sakir and Abrarul are linked with some youths who went missing from Cumilla and other parts of the country recently. Police suspect that the missing youth might have been inspired by some extremist group.
CTTC case said Sakir had been circulating extremist contents and speeches. A group of youths left their homes in Cumilla 20 to 25 days ago after being inspired by Sakir's speeches.
They left homes  in the name of making "hijrat," to join militancy.  They were allegedly collecting members for the banned militant outfit, Ansar al-Islam, arranging military training for them and helping them to make hijrat.
Sakir's father said that his son was religious and currently busy in preparation for higher studies in medical studies after completing his MBBS degree.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Army officer gets 12yrs jail for embezzling Tk 59 crore
Tongi warehouse fire doused
Dr Sakir put on 2-day remand
BCL activist injured in Ctg road crash dies in Dhaka
11 DU students get Prof Sitara Parvin Award
CUET and Berger Paints sign a MoU
3 Rohingyas held with 1 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
Major (retd) MA Malek dies


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft