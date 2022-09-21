BCL activist injured in Ctg road crash dies in Dhaka

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Chattogram's Sitakundu upazila unit, who sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a lorry in Sitakunda upazila six days ago, died at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as college student Mehraj Bhuiyan, 22, a resident of the upazila and an activist of union unit BCL.

He succumbed to his injuries at IBN Sina Specialized Hospital in the capital in the morning while undergoing treatment, said Barabkunda UP Chairman Sadakat Ullah Miyaji.

On September 14, Mehraj was injured as a lorry hit his motorcycle at Faujdarhat.

He was taken to CMCH first and then to the Dhaka hospital, said the UP chairman. -UNB











